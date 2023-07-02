Police in Edinburgh are appealing for help in tracing 77-year-old Gilbert Miller who has been reported missing from Corstorphine.

Gilbert was last seen on North Gyle Road around 1.30pm on Sunday, 2 July, 2023.

He is described as white, 5ft 11 in height, slim to medium build, grey balding hair, and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured fleece.

Inspector Alison Lawrie said: ‘This is out of character for Gilbert and concerns are growing for his welfare and we want to make sure he is safe and well.

“I am appealing to anyone who thinks they may have seen Gilbert or have any information on his whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1712 of 2 July.

Gilbert Miller

Spokes Bike Breakfast 2023

Everybody knows that folk who love to cycle also love to get together to chat and eat, even early in the morning. That’s why local authorities, employers, universities, colleges, and schools across the world often celebrate cycling by hosting bike breakfasts. On 13 June, Spokes and Edinburgh City Council invited us all to the first…

Continue Reading Spokes Bike Breakfast 2023

Scotland hockey’s eightsome has Czech Republic reeling

Scotland posted back-to-back 4-0 weekend wins over the Czech Republic in Edinburgh as the squad builds towards the EuroHockey Championships next month (August) in Germany. Blanking the opposition was particularly pleasing for the Edinburgh-based coach who now takes the squad to France for a triple-header before moving on to Monchengladbach for the Euros which start on August…

Continue Reading Scotland hockey’s eightsome has Czech Republic reeling

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.