Police in Edinburgh are appealing for help in tracing 77-year-old Gilbert Miller who has been reported missing from Corstorphine.
Gilbert was last seen on North Gyle Road around 1.30pm on Sunday, 2 July, 2023.
He is described as white, 5ft 11 in height, slim to medium build, grey balding hair, and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured fleece.
Inspector Alison Lawrie said: ‘This is out of character for Gilbert and concerns are growing for his welfare and we want to make sure he is safe and well.
“I am appealing to anyone who thinks they may have seen Gilbert or have any information on his whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1712 of 2 July.
