A grand party was held on Sunday at the new community café created in Roseburn Park just opposite BT Murrayfield.

Spearheaded by the Friends of Roseburn Park the new café will open under the management of Euan Hyslop and his team from Dower House Café in St Margaret’s Park.

Cutting the ribbon local ward councillor Euan Davidson said: “After such a difficult period for Roseburn’s small businesses and community as a whole, it is fantastic to see this amazing project come to fruition.

“It is a great example of partnership working between the council, community organisations and small business which I would like to see much more of.

“The café represents a fantastic addition to the offering at Roseburn Park which is already one of the best in the city.”

The café will open to the public later in the summer.

Cllr Euan Davidson cuts the ribbon The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953

Cllr Euan Davidson cuts the ribbon The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953

The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953

Jim McDonaugh Chairmain F0RP ALL CISTERNS GO!! The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) are delighted to announce that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building will be launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953

Pete Gregson, FoRP fundraiser/Comms lead Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953

The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953

Christine Jardine MP and former Lord Provost Frank Ross whose support in the council was invaluable to the project. The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953

Harris Hoffert Wiley 9 months old The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953

he Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953

Cllr Euan Davidson cuts the ribbon The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953

Jane Geddes at the completion party of the Rosebean Café on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953

Angela Hallam. The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953

Sayana Duenas Dower House Cafe director. The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953

Pete Gregson,FoRP fundraiser/Comms lead. The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953

Christine Jardine Local MP. The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953

Cllr Euan Davidson cuts the ribbon The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953

Like this: Like Loading...