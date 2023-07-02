A grand party was held on Sunday at the new community café created in Roseburn Park just opposite BT Murrayfield.

Spearheaded by the Friends of Roseburn Park the new café will open under the management of Euan Hyslop and his team from Dower House Café in St Margaret’s Park.

Cutting the ribbon local ward councillor Euan Davidson said: “After such a difficult period for Roseburn’s small businesses and community as a whole, it is fantastic to see this amazing project come to fruition. 

“It is a great example of partnership working between the council, community organisations and small business which I would like to see much more of. 

“The café represents a fantastic addition to the offering at Roseburn Park which is already one of the best in the city.”

The café will open to the public later in the summer.

Cllr Euan Davidson cuts the ribbon The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953
Cllr Euan Davidson cuts the ribbon The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953
The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953
Jim McDonaugh Chairmain F0RP ALL CISTERNS GO!! The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) are delighted to announce that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building will be launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953
Pete Gregson, FoRP fundraiser/Comms lead Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953
The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953
Christine Jardine MP and former Lord Provost Frank Ross whose support in the council was invaluable to the project. The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953
Harris Hoffert Wiley 9 months old The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953
he Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953
Cllr Euan Davidson cuts the ribbon The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953
Jane Geddes at the completion party of the Rosebean Café on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953
Angela Hallam. The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953
Sayana Duenas Dower House Cafe director. The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953
Pete Gregson,FoRP fundraiser/Comms lead. The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953
Christine Jardine Local MP. The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953
Cllr Euan Davidson cuts the ribbon The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP) announced that work is now complete in transforming a disused toilet block into a community café. The building was launched to the public at the completion party on Sunday 2nd July from 1-4pm. Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953

Spokes Bike Breakfast 2023

Everybody knows that folk who love to cycle also love to get together to chat and eat, even early in the morning. That’s why local authorities, employers, universities, colleges, and schools across the world often celebrate cycling by hosting bike breakfasts. On 13 June, Spokes and Edinburgh City Council invited us all to the first…

Continue Reading Spokes Bike Breakfast 2023

Scotland hockey’s eightsome has Czech Republic reeling

Scotland posted back-to-back 4-0 weekend wins over the Czech Republic in Edinburgh as the squad builds towards the EuroHockey Championships next month (August) in Germany. Blanking the opposition was particularly pleasing for the Edinburgh-based coach who now takes the squad to France for a triple-header before moving on to Monchengladbach for the Euros which start on August…

Continue Reading Scotland hockey’s eightsome has Czech Republic reeling

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.