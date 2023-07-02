A grand party was held on Sunday at the new community café created in Roseburn Park just opposite BT Murrayfield.
Spearheaded by the Friends of Roseburn Park the new café will open under the management of Euan Hyslop and his team from Dower House Café in St Margaret’s Park.
Cutting the ribbon local ward councillor Euan Davidson said: “After such a difficult period for Roseburn’s small businesses and community as a whole, it is fantastic to see this amazing project come to fruition.
“It is a great example of partnership working between the council, community organisations and small business which I would like to see much more of.
“The café represents a fantastic addition to the offering at Roseburn Park which is already one of the best in the city.”
The café will open to the public later in the summer.
The Harvest Garden in Morningside is closing down after four decades of serving the community there with gorgeous flowers and delicious chocolates. Owners Zahid and Shabana have made the sad announcement on Instagram. 🚨 Important Announcement: Shop Closing Down 🚨 Dear valued customers and community, It is with a heavy heart that we announce the…
Everybody knows that folk who love to cycle also love to get together to chat and eat, even early in the morning. That’s why local authorities, employers, universities, colleges, and schools across the world often celebrate cycling by hosting bike breakfasts. On 13 June, Spokes and Edinburgh City Council invited us all to the first…
Police in Edinburgh are appealing for help in tracing 77-year-old Gilbert Miller who has been reported missing from Corstorphine. Gilbert was last seen on North Gyle Road around 1.30pm on Sunday, 2 July, 2023.He is described as white, 5ft 11 in height, slim to medium build, grey balding hair, and was last seen wearing a…
Women have always faced exploitation in the workplace – back in the 1920s Sara Wesker was a trade unionist, activist and radical who battled for change. Largely forgotten today, her name and story deserve to be remembered, not least because the struggle is far from won. This may be a tale from a century ago…
Edinburgh Monarchs Academy fought off a spirited late fightback from their hosts to put daylight between them and bottom club Berwick Bullets on a chaotic night at Shielfield Park which ended with a scoreline of Bullets 38, Monarchs 51. The meeting took its toll on both men and machines with mechanical failures, rider error and…
Scotland posted back-to-back 4-0 weekend wins over the Czech Republic in Edinburgh as the squad builds towards the EuroHockey Championships next month (August) in Germany. Blanking the opposition was particularly pleasing for the Edinburgh-based coach who now takes the squad to France for a triple-header before moving on to Monchengladbach for the Euros which start on August…