Join Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh as they invite you to indulge in their Kiss Me Under the Mistletoe Menu this December.

The menu will be available until Sunday 10 January 2021 at Hard Rock Café Edinburgh, and you can choose from core menu favourites like the New York Strip Steak with Marinated Mushrooms, a New York style grilled steak grilled and topped with mushrooms marinated in a smoked bacon and tangy bourbon sauce, as well as limited-time items such as the Blue Cheese Salad appetizer, Surf & Turf Burger, signature steak burger topped with delicious One Night in Bangkok Spicy Shrimp™.

This is Hard Rock’s take on the classic surf and turf and the Mushroom Swiss Burger, served with seasoned fries and chipotle aioli. Those with a sweet tooth might choose a Holiday Brownie dessert, served with caramel and chocolate sauce, and topped with whipped cream.





There is a two-course meal priced at £27.95 or a three-course set menu from £30.95. To make your booking for the Kiss Me Under the Mistletoe Menu visit www.hardrockcafe.com/holiday-mistletoe-menu.aspx now. Those who would like to walk in while out Christmas shopping can visit the restaurant where Hard Rock Café Edinburgh will try hard to book them in.

Hard Rock Café Edinburgh will ensure guests can enjoy their food and drink in a safe and sanitary environment with their SAFE + SOUND programme compliant with government guidance. Hard Rock International partnered with world-renowned public health and safety organizations like EcoSure, an Ecolab Division, and NSF International, formerly known as the National Sanitation Foundation, to ensure its properties are SAFE + SOUND, meeting the highest standards of safety, sanitation, food handling and employee training.

The enhanced SAFE + SOUND safety protocol includes but is not limited to procedures such as a state-of-the-art, non-intrusive thermal temperature screening process before entering, social distancing measures and protective mask requirements for all team members.

For additional information about Hard Rock Cafe or to make a reservation, visit www.hardrockcafe.com

