The 2021/22 UEFA European Under-19 and Under-17 Championship qualifying round draws were made this morning for the matches which will be played in the second half of next year.

Scotland Under-19s, led by Billy Stark, were drawn in a group along with Croatia, Armenia and Gibraltar.

The matches will be played between 30 August and 7 September, 4 and 12 October, or 8 and 16 November 2021. Group dates and hosts tbc.

The top two in each group plus the third-placed team with the best record against the leading pair in their section will progress to join top seeds Portugal in the elite round, played in spring 2022.

Hosts Slovakia qualify directly for the final tournament in summer 2022.

Brian Mclaughlin’s Under-17s were grouped with Italy, Northern Ireland and Albania.

Their matches will be played between 1 July and 16 November 2021: mini-tournament dates and hosts tbc.

The top two teams in each group will join top seeds Netherlands and Spain in the spring 2022 elite round along with the four third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section.

The Under-17s final tournament will take place in Israel in May 2022.

