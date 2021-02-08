

A new selection of at-home experiences available to pre-order for delivery from Friday 12 February to celebrate Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day.

Contemporary Chinese restaurant group, Tattu has announced the launch of a new selection of at home experiences that will be available to pre-order from today for nationwide delivery from Friday 12 February.



The Tattu By You cook-at-home meal boxes have been developed by the restaurant group to offer a taste of the restaurant’s unique experience, while giving guests a chance to recreate some of Tattu’s signature dishes in the comfort of their own homes.



The first Tattu By You meal box includes a combination of the restaurant’s best-selling dishes. The menu starts with a classic Tattu small plate – Crispy Aromatic Duck Spring Rolls with spring onion, crispy shallots and cherry hoisin. For the main event, diners can recreate Tattu’s famous Fillet Steak and Caramel Soy, served with asparagus and a shiitake and ginger brunoise, accompanied by a moreish Special Fried Sweet Potato side dish.



The fillet steaks have been sourced from Scotland’s oldest traditional catering butchers as part of their ‘Select Collection’, featuring aged Scotch PGI steak beef cuts providing some of the best quality meat on the market.





The occasion box also includes a bottle of Tattu’s signature Barossa Shiraz red wine to complement the dining experience. The first box, priced at £90, comes with easy-to-follow preparation and cooking instructions, along with a Sounds of Tattu QR code which diners can scan with their smartphone to bring Tattu’s contemporary ambience directly into their home.



To mark the launch of Tattu by You, a limited number of lucky red envelopes featuring special prizes will be hidden amongst the first 100 kits purchased for delivery on 12 and 13 February in celebration of Chinese New Year.



Launching alongside Tattu By You is a unique at-home wine tasting experience, developed in partnership with wine distributors, Berkmann Wines. Bringing guests a selection of wines, from Tattu Favourites to the Emperor’s Choice, each box features a hand-picked selection to enjoy.



Customers will also be able to purchase a selection of mixed and ready-to-pour cocktails from the Tattu Favourites collection. For fans of Tattu’s infamous Skull Candy cocktail – a special edition gift set in collaboration with Crystal Head vodka will be available soon for customers to recreate at home.



Tattu remains committed to support the communities that it serves. With every Tattu by You box purchased, Tattu will make a donation to its local charity partners working to support those affected by homelessness in Manchester, Leeds, Edinburgh and Birmingham.



Tattu by You is available to pre-order now for UK wide delivery via DPD from Friday 12th February, including delivery on Sunday 14 February.



