Top private chef Stefano Sanna is expanding his portfolio by supplying a number of Edinburgh outlets with authentic Italian breads and baked goods.

Originally from Sardinia, Stefano’s Shardana Catering has responded to Covid-19 restrictions which prevent him from visiting client’s homes and is baking up a storm with focaccia, speciality breads and bombolini – Italian style doughnuts.

He is also continuing to offer a delivery service with mouth-watering menus which can be easily heated and served in the home.

Stefano said: “My private catering company in Edinburgh is perfect for small events and dinner parties but when the first lockdown I started to offer private chef services in people’s homes.

“I have also started a home delivery service which sells a few Italian traditional staples and a home delivery service with a menu I have created and which is perfect to be able to reheat in your own home.

Chef Stefano Sanna’s bombolini – available in Edinburgh outlets

“When the second Edinburgh lockdown hit I was no longer able to go into people’s homes to do private cheffing, so I am supplying local Edinburgh bakeries with tasty Italian baked goods as well as continuing my home delivery service.”

Outlets which are stocking Stefano’s produce include: Victor Hugo in Melville Terrace, Il Fruttivendolo, High Street, Di Giorgio in Brandon Terrace and Maria’s Kakes in Albert Place.

