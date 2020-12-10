The Winter Exhibition at The Velvet Easel continues until 28 February and features new artists in addition to others well-known to the Portobello gallery.

The exhibition includes figurative, landscape, still life and abstract paintings, including new work from Garry Harper, Stephen Mangan, Louise Marks, Cherylene Dyer and Rosie Playfair.







Gallery owner, Jane Grant, said: “We have a wide range of paintings to suit every budget and have added many new makers of glass, ceramics and jewellery, which makes The Velvet Easel a perfect destination for gift shopping.”

The gallery has also commissioned a number of Portobello themed gifts ranging from vases, trays, notebooks and cards, and their own design of wooden ‘Portobello Snow Globe’ tree decorations.

Open from Thursday to Saturday 10-5pm and Sunday noon-5pm.

Like this: Like Loading...