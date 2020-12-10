Scottish watchmaker Paulin has donated part of its retail space in Stockbridge to promote up and coming artists.

Founded by sisters Elizabeth, Charlotte and Eleanor Paulin, the company designs and assembles high quality watches and has expanded in to leather goods and homeware.

Their Edinburgh outlet in Raeburn Place has opened up its space to feature a selection of 13 local artists in an exhibition entitled Process in which artists take on the term and interpret it in a personal way.

Paulin’s curator and retail manager, Aimee Murphy, said: “This is a first for Paulin and Process aims to bring local artists together under this wide umbrella, utilising a space normally conceived for commercial retail and transforming it into a creative location which celebrates original talent, creativity and artistry.”





The exhibition, which runs until mid-January, features pen and watercolour drawings, ceramics, collected objects, digital paintings, textiles and photography, with prices ranging from £30 to £3500.

Paulin say they have been encouraged by the response to the open call to artists and it is likely the Stockbridge venue will host similar exhibitions in the year ahead.

Aimee added: “We wanted to transform the space in to a creative space, one which is able to provide a platform for artists and give people the opportunity to display their work in a slightly unusual or non-traditional setting. We are hopeful that this will become a regular feature in Stockbridge and that we will be able to do more open calls in the future.”

