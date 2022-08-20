The popular bakery in Edinburgh’s Slateford Road closed its doors on Saturday for the last time. Six weeks ago owner Mark McGill advertised for a time-served baker but none came forward.

The businessman, who also runs a busy butchery shop in Currie, confirmed: “Sadly we have decided to close our bakery.

“Over six weeks ago our baker left and, while we have been advertising for a replacement, sadly we haven’t been able to find a time-served baker.”

McGill has been working 16/18 hour days every day for the past six weeks, working in both shops, but said this is just not sustainable.

And he added: “We have a fully-equipped bakery if there is any interest in taking over please contact Mark on 0131 449 6795 or message.

“We have really loved having the bakery and the staff will certainly miss their customers. Thank you for your custom.

“All bakery products will still be available in our shop in Currie so we hope to see you there.”

LIBRARY PICTURE: Bead not baked by McGills

