Hibs came from behind to snatch a share of the points against 9-man Rangers at Easter Road this afternoon.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson made four changes from the starting XI that lost to Livingston last week.

Rocky Bushiri recovered from a knock that kept him out of the game last weekend, whilst Martin Boyle and Jake Doyle-Hayes started their first games of the season.

Josh Campbell was the fourth change which left Marijan Čabraja, Nohan Kenneh, Elias Melkersen and Jair Tavares as the quartet dropping out.

In an evenly fought first half neither team threatened before Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side took the lead through a controversial penalty kick when Rocky was adjudged to have pulled down Antonio Colak off the ball as Ryan Porteous passed back to David Marshall.

James Tavernier tucked the resultant spot kick low into the corner of the net.

Five minutes after the restart Josh Campbell played Elie Youan in behind Tavernier on the left and Boyle swept home the low cross.

Ranger restored their lead when Borna Barisic cross was headed home by Tom Lawrence.

Then, on 65 minutes Rangers were reduced to ten men after John Lundstram hacked down Boyle who was breaking clear from his own half.

Moments later substitute Alfredo Morelos was also shown red after lashing out at Čabraja with an elbow off the ball.

Hibs dominated from then on but it looked to be in vain until the 93rd minute when the ball dropped to Campbell on the edge of the Rangers box.

The youngster controlled the ball on his chest before smashing a spectacular half-volley into the top corner of the net to the delight of the home support.

After the final whistle Hibs boss Johnson told BBC Sportsound: We were poor in the first half. At half-time, we just reinforced the philosophy, we have to play on the front foot, to be aggressive.

“I’m not happy. There’s more to do. We need a few ready-made players. I’ve now had a good look at the level. I expect us to compete far better than we did in the first half.”

Rangers boss Bronckhorst said: “After the two red cards, it was going to be very difficult. We couldn’t keep the ball and it was all about defending.

“We work hard to try and avoid the goal against us but we just fell short. It [Lundstram’s red] was a bit harsh because he fouled him but there was no intention to hurt him.”

Hibs: Marshall, Hanlon (Cabraja 27’), Porteous (Bojang 90’), Doyle-Hayes (Miller 76’), Newell, Cadden, Henderson (Doidge 27’), Youan, Campbell, Bushiri, Boyle. Substitutes not used: Dabrowski, Kenneh, Tavares, McGregor, McClelland.

Rangers: McLaughlin, Tavernier, Lundstram, Goldson, Jack, Colak (Morelos 61’), Lawrence (Arfield 61’), Kent (King 77’), Matondo (Davis 68’), Sands, Barisic. Substitutes not used: McGregor, Yilmaz, Wright, Sakala, Tillman.

Referee: Willie Collum.

Attendance: 18,245.

