Today is the first day of the Jewish Holiday of Chanukah 2020.

The photo shows the Scottish National Menorah in St Andrew Square Garden with the first candle lit last night.

Chanukah in Edinburgh will be different. For the past 12 years Chabad of Edinburgh has organised the Scottish National Hanukkah Celebration which usually attracts hundreds of guests and dignitaries from all over Scotland.

Rabbi Pinny Weinman, Director of Chabad of Edinburgh said: “The Menorah serves as a symbol of light and hope for us today amidst the darkness of the pandemic, as it did for generations before us. The flames of the menorah shine out into the night, reminding us that even when confronted with much darkness, a tiny light can dispel it all. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”

This year, the holiday has added significance as so many will be isolated at home on Hanukkah amid the pandemic. According to Rabbi Weinman, the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—would often teach, the menorah is a reminder that light can be brought to the darkest of times, and uniquely, at the core of the holiday’s observance is sharing the light with others who may not be experiencing it.

The First Minister sent a Hanukkah Message:

Like this: Like Loading...