Brenna and Katie have been dipping in to the icy waters of the Firth of Forth at Portobello every day for 16 days rain, hail and the occasional sunshine with a bit of thundersnow mixed in.

They ended their run on Thursday 10 December 2020 and they have braved all types of weather most days just before sunrise to raise money for the charity, Rape Crisis Scotland where they both work. You can still contribute to their fundraiser here.

Their JustGiving page has already reached over an amazing £16,500 – all this when they originally set out to raise around £500, and all the more surprising when members of the public have had such difficult financial times in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The challenge arose from a conversation over coffee, the pair discussing options on what they could use as a fundraising challenge. Both work for Rape Crisis Scotland and Katie was a volunteer with the helpline for 10 years before she began working with them.

They both have first hand knowledge that the helpline can be a life saving service for anyone in Scotland who has experienced sexual violence. All of the money raised by the intrepid swimmers will go towards essential services, and they are very grateful to every person who has donated and for the public support during their challenge.

The Rape Crisis Scotland helpline is 08088 01 03 02 and offers support and information by phone, email and text (07537 410 027).

All photos courtesy of Arch White Freelance Photographer

JustGiving.com/16swims

