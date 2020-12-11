Additional police patrols will be in the Saughton Park area this weekend following an increase in anti-social behaviour.

Last month Friends of Saughton Park have asked for help to identify whoever was responsible for damage to the train in the play park which appeared to have been set on fire.

At that time Friends of Saughton Park said : “We are trying to get funding for CCTV for the whole park – please contact your local councillor to help support us.”

Transport and Environment Vice Convener, Councillor Karen Doran, said: “This kind of a behaviour is completely unacceptable and it’s a real shame that someone has chosen to do such damage to this fantastic playpark, which was made possible thanks to the hard work of volunteers, along with the Saughton Park Project.

“This scheme aims to provide a welcoming and enjoyable space for the community but as a result of vandalism children will be deprived of newly-installed, accessible play equipment. I would encourage anyone with any information on this incident to contact the Police.”

Earlier this week a number of panes in the glasshouses were smashed.

Cllr Ashley Graczyk Independent Councillor for Sighthill/Gorgie said:“It is just awful to see another act of vandalism happen in our well-loved and public owned park. This is devastating for Friends of Saughton Park and The City of Edinburgh Council officers who have put so much work into this community asset for the enjoyment of all. It is also immensely upsetting and disheartening for the local community who love and use this beautiful green space.

“I have contacted the police for an update, they are now working to identify the individuals and take appropriate action. Regarding the installation of the Public Realm CCTV, the work has already begun on 30th November but I have been informed by the Council it will not be completed until the end of January 2021.

“The Council can confirm that concrete bases need to be sunk into the ground, camera poles need to be installed in 10 location, fibre needs to be installed across the park to each camera location and power need to be drawn to each location from the hydro dam supply.

“The fibre that is currently supplied by Virgin will be fully upgraded on 18 December allowing the Council to connect cameras as they are installed, which will give added protection to the park on an ongoing basis rather than wait until the end of the contract.

“I will also be seeking reassurance from the Council that the facilities and the Park will receive continued care, attention and planned maintenance going forward.

“I urge anyone who has seen or knows anything, to please contact the local police ASAP.”

Funding for the £6.7 million restoration project at Saughton Park was partly provided by Heritage Lottery who awarded £3.8 million towards the costs and also £99,000 provided by WREN’s FCC Scottish Action Fund. (WREN is a company limited by guarantee and a non-profit company registered to fund projects which are eligible under the Landfill Communities Fund and Scottish Landfill Communities Fund.)

An additional £50,000 was provided by SUEZ Communities Trust who support community and environmental improvement projects. This is the maximum funding they provide for any individual project. Further funding from Sustrans and The Mushroom Trust was also part of the monies made available for the refurbishment.

Earlier today Edinburgh police officers tweeted: “Following an increase in antisocial behaviour around Saughton Park recently, we will be carrying out focused patrols in the area this weekend.”

