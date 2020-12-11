Although there were long queues at the Gyle drive through flu clinic on Friday morning, the Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) urge you to attend either today or tomorrow when the flu clinic is open.

Allocation of time slots is made on the basis of your surname, and it appears that many people who went to the clinic today simply attended today rather than tomorrow. HSCP say that it could be that the clinic will not be just as busy tomorrow.

There are also five walk through flu clinics open in Edinburgh on Saturday.

This includes clinics at Craigmillar Medical Centre, Gracemount Medical Practice, Leith Community Treatment Centre, Pennywell All Care Centre and Sighthill Health Centre. There is full information about the locations on the NHS Inform website.

If you are not sure what the difference is between a cold and flu then NHS Inform have some information for you here and they also have some other advice in audio form or with BSL interpretation on their site.

Public health advice supports that it is important, especially at this point in the pandemic, that as many people as possible get the flu vaccine too, ahead of any Covid-19 vaccine.

Police called out to the Gyle today when traffic queues formed, but have told HSCP they were not over-concerned by the traffic there.

The queues which built up this morning went as far as the Gyle Shopping Centre at one point, but someone who attended more recently this afternoon said there was not an overly long wait.

Photo Martin P McAdam

