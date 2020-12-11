The Scottish Government has announced the opening of a state-of-the art eye treatment centre for Scots who have sight issues.

The NHS Golden Jubilee Eye Centre, in Clydebank, is the first National Elective Centre to be opened as part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to developing health services across the country.

The facility marks the end of phase one of the NHS Golden Jubilee expansion. Built with investment of £15.8 million, the eye centre has capacity to perform more than 18,000 cataract procedures every year.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman, who today officially opened the centre, said:“Against the backdrop of a global pandemic this eye centre is testimony to the commitment and dedication of all involved in making this service a reality.

“Its purpose is to meet the needs of our growing elderly population, which rightly increases demand on the health service, particularly for those elective procedures which are strongly correlated with older age.

“The NHS Golden Jubilee Eye Centre already completes around 18 per cent of all cataract treatment in Scotland, and will be able to carry out over 18,000 procedures a year in this specialty. Receiving referrals from across Scotland, the eye centre will be a leading light for other National Elective Centres over the next few years.”

Jann Gardner, Chief Executive of NHS Golden Jubilee, said:“The NHS Golden Jubilee Eye Centre is a remarkable example of innovative healthcare facilities specifically created, tailored and designed for cataract patients.

“It is purpose-built with six theatres, in addition to integrated outpatients and diagnostic facilities. Its design allows our teams to work in the most modern ways, as well as providing the most accessible and comfortable experience for our patients as possible.

“We are delighted that our new eye centre is the first of the National Elective Centres to open. These centres will provide more planned care activities than ever before for the people who need our services. In this time especially, we know how important this will be in the coming months and years.”

Like this: Like Loading...