A 46-year-old man, taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after he was involved in a three-car collision on the Edinburgh City Bypass yesterday, is said to be in a critical condition.

The crash took place after 4pm near the Lothianburn junction which caused huge tailbacks heading westbound.

Another man aged 55 was also taken to the hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The road subsequently reopened over none hours later.

Inspector Roger Park of the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh said: “We received a report of a collision involving three vans on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass at Lothianburn junction around 4.10pm on Thursday, 10 December.

“A 46-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to serious injuries. His condition is described as critical but stable.

“A 55-year-old man was also taken to the Royal Infirmary for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

“The road reopened around 1.30am on Friday, 11 December following an investigation at the scene.”

Like this: Like Loading...