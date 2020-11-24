Edinburgh student Peter Sawkins baked his way into the culinary history books by becoming the youngest winner of the coveted Bake Off title.



The 20-year-old accountancy and finance student from Currie, Midlothian, saw off the challenge of two other bakers to take the title.



He becomes the youngest winner of the popular TV show and the first Scottish-born baker to take the title and said: “I can’t quite believe that I made it onto the show, and I can’t quite believe that the show happened. This is going to be a really huge chapter in my life, and what a way for it to end.”

Modest Peter was favourite going into the last programme after being Star Baker in the penultimate show. He even received a handshake from Paul Hollywood.



But the Scot held his nerve to see off strong challenge from Dave Friday, a 30-year-old security guard from Hampshire, and 31-year-old, Kent-based digital manager, Laura Adlington, who scraped into the final three after a shaken performance in the semi-final.



Peter was inspired by the programme, which began with 12 contestants, to start baking since he was 12 and he has watched every series.



This was the fourth series on Channel 4 and the 11th in all and attracted a large nationwide audience.

Some of Peter’s recipes during the last nine tough weeks, in which the bakers were set a variety of challenges by Hollywood and fellow judge Prue Leith, used Scottish ingredients including whisky, oats and honey in honour of his homeland.

