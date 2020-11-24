Hearts 3-0 Alloa Athletic

It was a business-like, if not rip roaring, win for Hearts as they bounced back from Friday’s disappointment with a routine 3-0 victory over Alloa under the lights at Tynecastle.

With three first half goals the Jambos tucked into second place in the Championship, one point behind Friday’s conquerors and league leaders Dunfermline, and leave their opponents bottom of the pile after the first five rounds of fixtures.

The home side started quickly and took the lead through Mr Dependable, Michael Smith, after only six minutes with the Northern Irishman nodding home at the back post. The visitors threatened to come back in to things with some possession but never caused any real concerns. Andy Halliday notched up his second of the season when he rushed on to a Boyce through ball to guide neatly past Parry in the Alloa goal. Peter Haring made it three on 37 minutes when he lashed home a cutback to effectively wrap up the three points.

Hearts really should have gone on to accumulate more goals and perk up confidence and the maroon juggernaut after Friday’s defeat halted their 100% start to the season. Liam Boyce perhaps summed up the second period when he missed his penalty and the subsequent retake – evidence perhaps of his challenging start to the season beginning to get in to his head.

It was rudimentary for Robbie Neilson’s side. In wet and slippery conditions they were always in control and, whilst not being inspiring, were good value for their win. They move on at the weekend to face the Clackmannanshire side again, this time heading along the Forth Valley to play Alloa in the League Cup as the games come thick and fast for the Jambos.

Hearts: Gordon, Smith (Popescu, 64), Halkett, Berra, Kingsley, Haring, Halliday (Lee, 72), Walker, Naismith , Roberts (White, 59), Boyce Unused substitutes: Stewart, Wighton, Henderson, McGill

Alloa: Parry, Robertson (89), Taggart, Graham, Dick, Cawley (Scougall, 72), Grant, Murray (Connelly, 81), Hetherington, Trouten, Thomson (Buchanan, 45) Unused substitutes: Brown, Jamieson, Williamson, Willison

Referee: Grant Irvine

