If you have noticed any others then do send us a message to tell us where they are and we will gather them together to entertain everyone ahead of Christmas.

The new characters include Harry the Hedgehog with beloved actor Jim Broadbent playing Father Christmas. Last year 33 million people tuned in to see Kevin the Carrot in Aldi’s Christmas advert last year, which was crowned the most effective Christmas advert of 2019.

The advert will be shown on ITV these evening during the break in Coronation Street.

But first the teaser advert which was aired earlier this week.

Just days ago, Kevin set the sky alight, Top Gun style, in a fighter jet escapade with co-pilot Turkey. He was left perilously adrift with a flaming parachute, leaving fans asking Where is Kevin, and will he manage to get home to Katie and family in time for Christmas?

Determined to be reunited with his loved ones no matter what, Kevin is fortunate enough to find a few new friends to help. Getting him out of his snowy spot of bother is a friendly hedgehog, Harry, who gives him a lift.

But the twists don’t stop there! While riding as fast as they can through the night, they fall into a deep ravine and splash into a fast-flowing river. The hope of Kevin making it home to his family seems to be fading fast when who should appear but Father Christmas, played by much-loved actor and narrator of previous Kevin the Carrot adverts, Jim Broadbent. Can Santa help Kevin finally make it home? Of course he can.

Sean McGinty, Marketing Director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re all thrilled to see Kevin back on our screens again, getting up to his usual tricks. Kevin’s popularity keeps on growing and this year, more so than any other, Kevin’s return to TV screens will come as a welcome relief for so many.”

Jim Broadbent commented that he was delighted to be involved with the advert yet again: “It is my great pleasure to step into Father Christmas’ shoes and bring the festive spirit to life for Aldi with my co-star Kevin the Carrot. I hope this campaign brings a little joy and magic to everyone this Christmas.”

