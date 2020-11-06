Marks & Spencer has announced that its new Food store at Straiton Retail Park will be open from Wednesday 2nd December, at 10am.

The new store is a relocation of the existing Foodhall and will also be home to M&S’s new Christmas range, from Star Studded Sausage Roll Stacks and turkey with all the trimmings, to Percy Pig-inspired mince pies and light up Snow Globe Gin.

All team members are transferring from the existing store and will be joined by new recruits from the local area.

Store Manager, Thomas Tierney has worked at M&S for five years and said: “My team and I are really excited about our new store at Straiton. When open we’ll continue to work hard to provide outstanding service and help make every penny count for the community.

“Our new Food store will offer thousands of great quality food products and customers will also be able to shop for the full Clothing & Home collections via M&S.com, using our Click & Collect service.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming the community just in time for Christmas and, when open, our store will have measures in place to reflect the latest guidelines, to ensure everyone can shop safely and with confidence.”

M&S Straiton will also offer the full range of M&S Clothing & Home products via its Click & Collect service. Customers can opt for next day pick up if they order online by 10pm the night before on M&S.com and the store will also offer hassle free returns.

With over a thousand free car parking spaces within the retail park, the store is ideal for convenient Clothing & Home collection.

The store will be located at Foodhall Unit 2B, Straiton Retail Park, Edinburgh, Scotland EH20 9PW, and will be open Monday – Friday, 8am – 9pm, Saturday 8am – 8pm and Sunday 9am – 7pm.

