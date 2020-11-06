Recruitment for more than 150 exciting new jobs at the new Johnnie Walker Princes Street visitor experience in Edinburgh – set to open in the heart of Edinburgh’s west end in summer 2021 – went live this week.

Among the new jobs being advertised are bartender roles, Experience Ambassadors, Performance Artists, as well as front of house and retail positions, with the most talented and passionate individuals being sought for all roles.

Barbara Smith, Managing Director of Scotland Brand Homes said: “Johnnie Walker Princes Street will be the most exciting new visitor experience to open in Edinburgh for decades and we want to recruit the best talent to join our team.

“Johnnie Walker is a whisky of exceptional character and we are looking for real characters to tell our story and to create an unforgettable experience for every person who walks through our doors.

“We know it is a difficult time for everyone across the hospitality and tourism industry with many people losing their jobs, which is why we are pleased to be able to restart the recruitment process and to create new high value jobs in the Edinburgh economy.”

Johnnie Walker Princes Street will bring to life the story of the world’s biggest selling Scotch whisky and is part of a wider £185M plan by leading distiller, Diageo, to transform whisky tourism in Scotland.

Experience ambassadors will guide guests through the building, engaging them in the story of Johnnie Walker, Scotch whisky and Scotland. Applicants should be natural story-tellers and ideally have previous experience as a tour guide or similar role.

Retail staff will work in the retail store, a fabulous shopping destination in its own right. Applicants should have some retail experience and be a strong communicator with great customer service skills.

The two rooftop bars will be “must-visit” destinations for the combination of stunning views and perfect drinks, with bar staff at the cutting edge of whisky and cocktail creation. Previous bar experience is preferred but above all a passion for mixology and Scotch is essential.

The story of Johnnie Walker and its 200 year journey will be a fundamental part of the visitor experience and a team of performance artists are required to help bring that story to life. These roles are best suited to artists who can really get into character and have live acting or performance experience.

Full training will be provided for each of the roles, which will commence in Spring 2021 ahead of the planned summer 2021 opening date.

Twelve Diageo distilleries will see major work undertaken as part of the £185million investment plan, including Glenkinchie, Cardhu, Caol Ila and Clynelish – the Four Corners used to create the world’s best-selling whisky. The investment will also see the revival of the iconic lost distilleries of Port Ellen and Brora.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street offers a strong reward and benefits package and extensive training and development, setting a pathway for great career opportunities across Johnnie Walker and parent company Diageo. Recognising the need for flexibility, employees can also expect a range of shift and working patterns to cater for people at all ages and stages of life.

People who have applied previously for roles at Johnnie Walker Princes Street do not have to re-apply. All applicants will be considered ahead of the next stage in the recruitment process.

To discover more about the roles available or to apply visit: http://www.diageo.com/JWPrincesStreet

Dedicated social media channels for Johnnie Walker Princes Street have also gone live. Follow them for the latest news, updates, sneak peaks and much more. Follow here on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johnniewalkerprincesstreet/ and here on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnniewalkerprincesstreet

