News announced today indicates that the number of residents who have died after contracting coronavirus at Redmill Care Home in Whitburn West Lothian has risen to 11.

At present 35 residents and 20 staff are said to have tested positive for the virus.

An HC-One spokesman said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with all families who have lost a loved one from coronavirus and we are doing our utmost to support them during this difficult time.

“Supporting our residents is at the heart of what we do and our colleagues are doing everything they can to care for residents at Redmill in what are hugely difficult circumstances.

“We have a comprehensive coronavirus contingency plan in place and we are working closely with NHS Lothian and Public Health to ensure we are doing all we can to respond to and overcome this outbreak.

“A very significant amount of resource and senior leadership time is being dedicated to this home so that we can help as many residents as possible to return to good health.”

Scottish Labour MSP for Lothian, Neil Findlay, said: “The news that a further four residents have died at Redmill Care Home is deeply upsetting and the families involved have the condolences of all at Scottish Labour.

“With so many residents testing positive it is clear that action must be taken to keep staff and residents safe at Redmill.

“I am calling on the Care Inspectorate to begin an urgent investigation into the situation at Redmill and for all support necessary to be given to the staff at the home.”

