The figures for today 17 October 2020 of the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours have just been announced.



The figures as at 17 October 2020 are as follows:



Number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland today – 1,167 new cases which is 17.6% of those tested

In the last 7 days 6,919 people have tested positive to Covid-19 which is a rate of 126.6 per 100,000



Number of deaths reported today of people who have tested positive within the last 28 days – 15 which means a total of deaths under that measurement.



Number of people in Intensive Care Units in Scotland – 62



Number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 – 675



Public Health Scotland confirmed that the number of new cases in Lothian is 114 which makes a total of 907 in the last 7 days.

