There are three Edinburgh councillors nominated for the 2020 Councillor wards run by Local Government Information Unit (LGIU Scotland) and CCLA, which is a specialist fund manager for local authorities.

This is the only national awards for councillors and 2020 is the third year.

The three are:

Cllr Iain Whyte Conservative Group leader

Cllr Iain Whyte who represents Inverleith Ward is also leader of the Conservative Group on the Council. He has been nominated for Lifetime Contribution. He was the Convener of Lothian and Boarders Police Board from 2007 until it was wound up in 2013 when it joined the Board of the Scottish Police Authority until 2018.

Green Group councillor Susan Rae

Cllr Susan Rae is Scottish Greens councillor for Leith Walk and is nominated in the Urban Community Champion category. Susan is a lifelong activist and campaigner for equality, social justice and against gender based violence, and was elected in her home ward in 2017. She is the group’s Culture & Communities spokesperson. Her career in government, trade unionism and the third sector proved invaluable in supporting and advocating for her community; particularly through the pioneering £eith Chooses participatory budgeting project, the innovative, inspiring and successful #saveleithwalk campaign, now a model for communities challenging intrusive unsuitable development projects, and working with the incredible range of multi-cultural multi-faceted ward famed for its unique identity, its people and spirit.

Cllr Lesley Macinnes who is the Transport and Environment Convener has been nominated in the Covid-19 Hero category alongside three councillors from Glasgow City Council and others from Fife, Falkirk and Scottish Borders Council.

Transport Convener Cllr Lesley Macinnes

Jonathan Carr-West, Chief Executive, LGIU Scotland said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has presented this country with a set of challenges that few could have predicted. However, councillors up and down the country have risen to these challenges and stepped up to plate for their communities. From delivering food parcels to vulnerable residents and sourcing PPE for frontline workers to finding temporary accommodation for the homeless, local government has kept the country safe and moving.

“It is for this reason that we are particularly proud to unveil the shortlist for this year’s Cllr Awards. Their achievements showcase the best of local government at a time when the country faces one of the greatest hardships of our lifetime.

“We would like to congratulate all of those councillors shortlisted and look forward to revealing the winners on the 24th of November.”

