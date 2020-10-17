Former Hibs’ goalkeeper Nick Colgan has been appointed Head of Goalkeeping at Nottingham Forest.

Colgan, a former Republic of Ireland international, enjoyed a playing career spanning over 20 years, featuring for several teams including Chelsea, Barnsley and Grimsby Town and playing over 300 first-team matches.

He joined Hibs from Bournemouth under Alex McLeish and was a popular figure amongst the supporters.

He enjoyed many memorable games including the Millennium derby which Hibs won 3-0 at Tynecastle and the famous 6-2 victory over Hearts at Easter Road the following year.

He also helped Hibs reach the 2001 Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

Nick played 147 games for Hibs and left to join Barnsley in the summer of 2002.

The 47-year-old took on a coaching role at Huddersfield Town, firstly in the academy then with the first team, before joining Wigan in 2017 as part of Paul Cook’s coaching staff, and led Latics’ goalkeepers to a record-breaking clean sheet haul in his first season at the DW Stadium.

A statement on the Wigan Athletic website read: “We wish Nick well at the City Ground and thank him for his excellent contribution during his three years with Latics.”

