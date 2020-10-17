Travellers arriving from Italy, San Marino and Vatican City State must self-isolate from Sunday.

Travellers arriving in Scotland from Italy, San Marino and the Vatican City State will be required to quarantine at home, or another specified address, for 14 days from 4am tomorrow 18 October 2020.

This is due to significant increases in the number of cases testing positive for Covid-19 as well as the increased number of cases in these areas. Meanwhile those arriving from mainland Greece and the Greek islands, except Mykonos, will no longer need to quarantine due to the low number of cases.

The change is also effective from Sunday 18 October.

Community Safety Minister Ash Denham said:“Lifting quarantine restrictions on those travelling from most of Greece, in line with the public health data we have received, is not a signal that it is safe to book foreign travel. All travel carries a risk and people should think long and hard before choosing to go abroad.

“It is vital that we supress the spread of the virus in Scotland and imposing quarantine restrictions on those arriving in the UK is our first line of defence in managing the risk of importing cases from communities with high risks of transmission.

“We are continuing to have regular discussions with the other three governments in the UK.

”Wherever somebody has travelled from – whether an exempt country or not – it remains a legal requirement to complete a Passenger Locator Form and provide it to Border Force officials. Failure to do so can also result in a fine since this, along with any failure to self-isolate where required, poses a significant risk to wider public health across Scotland.”

