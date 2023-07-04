A nurse who is a clinical lead at NHS Lothian, Fiona Shanks from Edinburgh, met with Their Royal Highnesses the Prince and Princess of Wales at a tea party in London to mark the NHS 75th anniversary.
Fiona was clinical lead for the Test and Protect service in NHS Lothian during the pandemic, setting it up from scratch to try and contain the virus.
The tea party held in the wellbeing garden at St Thomas Hospital in London was hosted by NHS Charities Together of which the royal couple are patrons, and Fiona was the sole Scottish guest.
Fiona said: “I didn’t quite know what to expect but it really has been a fantastic day. I saw the cake first and thought, ‘ooh that’s a nice cake’, and then I realised who was carrying the cake and I thought ‘ooh ok!’, and then ‘I’m going to have to speak to royalty’ and when I actually did they were absolutely lovely. We don’t always feel special in the NHS, but this has been a very special day, it’s been incredible.
“I’ve been a nurse for 37 years and it’s all I ever wanted to do, so I’ve never contemplated working anywhere else but the NHS. Being recognised by the Prince and Princess of Wales, who clearly have an understanding of what we do, was just remarkable. I spoke to Prince William, who was very interested in how we look after our wellbeing and each other. He hit the nail on the head saying that we are so wrapped up in helping others that we don’t often seek help for ourselves. And he understood the importance of protecting staff mental health and the support NHS charities provide in this.”
Ellie Orton OBE, Chief Executive of NHS Charities Together, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to our Royal Patrons, and everyone who’s helped celebrate the 75th anniversary of our beloved NHS this year. As the national charity caring for the NHS, NHS Charities Together is here for anyone who wants to give something back to its people, who all give so much to us, and that extra support has never been so important. It includes providing staff psychologists, counselling, peer support training and so much more.
“It’s not too late to arrange your own NHS Big Tea party and raise vital funds to support NHS charities – find out how you can get involved at nhscharitiestogether.co.uk.”
Scotland hockey women in Auld Enemy double-header
Scotland women ramp-up their preparation for the EuroHockey Championships in Germany next month (August) with a double-header against England at Bisham Abbey next Sunday and Monday. The Tartan Hearts, ranked No 17 in the world, go in against a side rated No 6 on the planet, but head coach, Chris Duncan, is relishing the opportunity of…
Continue Reading Scotland hockey women in Auld Enemy double-header
McAvoy: ‘Hearts players enjoy the environment we are trying to create’
Hearts play Plymouth on Thursday and new head coach, Frankie McAvoy, and the backroom team have been working the players hard to get them up to speed and to get them into the best shape they can be in what he described as “a short space of time” since they returned from their holiday break.…
Continue Reading McAvoy: ‘Hearts players enjoy the environment we are trying to create’
Corstorphine Connections giving locals lots to talk about
The six month long trial of road changes in Corstorphine has become the talk of the steamie, with many people vocally against the introduction of the Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN). There are two main parts to what is already installed – the imposition of a bus gate at certain times of the day on Manse…
Continue Reading Corstorphine Connections giving locals lots to talk about
JLS star Marvin Humes appearing at Stobo Castle Ladies Day
Boy band frontman to DJ at after party. Marvin Humes will spin the decks at Scotland’s prestigious Ladies Day event at Musselburgh this summer. Best known as a member of the pop group JLS Marvin will headline the Stobo Castle Ladies Day after-party with an electrifying DJ set at Musselburgh Racecourse. Renowned as Scotland’s biggest Ladies…
Continue Reading JLS star Marvin Humes appearing at Stobo Castle Ladies Day
Callum Beattie takes centre stage as Orocco’s new HQ opens
Orocco, experts in high-end builds and renovations, marked the official opening of their new Edinburgh headquarters with an exclusive concert by Scottish music star Callum Beattie. Founded in 2012 by businessmen Jonny Blurton and Mark Ivinson, continued growth has seen the firm relocate from their original premises on Old Dalkeith Road to nearby West Church…
Continue Reading Callum Beattie takes centre stage as Orocco’s new HQ opens
Tennis – winners of East of Scotland leagues
The East of Scotland tennis leagues, sponsored by VMH Solicitors, are over for another season. Here is a gallery of some of the winning teams. David Lloyd Corstorphine won Division 3b of the VMH Solicitors East ladies tennis leagues. Pictured, left to right: Jill Greig Gladwin, Susan Arbuckle, Amanda Liddell, Lorna Lettice, Louise Lloyd and…
Continue Reading Tennis – winners of East of Scotland leagues