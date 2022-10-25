Eight NHS Lothian health and social care workers recognised as awards finalists
Five individuals and three teams from NHS Lothian have been named as finalists in The Scottish Health Awards 2022.
The awards celebrate NHS staff, support workers, volunteers and specialist teams who go above and beyond providing exceptional care and support to patients and their families. Every year Scotland’s healthcare staff help thousands of people in need and never more so than during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The professionals from NHS Lothian were selected from over 750 nominations.
Ishbel Campbell and Robert Stewart are both finalists in the Global Citizenship Award category, Ishbel for her decade-long dedication to improving the care and treatment of people in Uganda with fistula or childbirth injuries and Robert for founding the Scottish Malawi Mental Health Education Project, which has helped train more than 800 doctors in Malawi to treat and support mental health.
Doctor Award finalist Dr Sineaid Bradshaw is a GP at Wester Hailes Medical Practice and she partnered with third sector organisations to establish Westerhaven which offers a local support service to people who have cancer and other serious illnesses.
Vicky Blair, who works at St John’s Hospital in Livingston, has been shortlisted for the Midwife Award thanks to her passion for her work and commitment to putting patients at ease.
Young Achiever Award finalist Ewan Pow has combined his full-time studies for a medical sciences degree with A&E and vaccinations shifts, conducting his own study into patient-staff incivility and being the youngest person to be appointed to a health board in Scotland (Public Health Scotland).
The Psychological Medicine team at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh’s efforts to go above and beyond during the pandemic to support mental health and wellbeing of patients and staff alike have been recognised with a shortlisting in the Care for Mental Health category.
Penumbra Milestone ARBD’s work to support people with alcohol related brain damage, providing a residential rehabilitative service, has seen it named a finalist for the Integrated Care Award while the Cyrenians Hospital In-reach Team has been chosen for the Tackling Health Inequalities Award shortlist. The team works alongside hospital clinicians to help patients experiencing homelessness access housing, food, and ongoing support.
Patients, families, work colleagues and members of the public were invited to nominate dedicated health and social care workers for one of 16 categories.
David Dick, editor in chief of Daily Record and Sunday Mail, said: “The Scottish Health Awards finalists reflect the amazing diversity of talent and showcase the dedication and commitment of the people who work tirelessly on our behalf. The judging panel had a
challenging task with over 750 deserving nominations to review. Every one of our finalists should be very proud of the work they have delivered and the difference they have made to their patients, patients’ families and communities.”
The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony at the O2 Academy, Edinburgh on 3 November.
EICC’s new director comes from the Royal Albert Hall
The Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) has hired Royal Albert Hall executive Ollie Jeffery as Director of Event Operations and Technology. He spent more than eighteen years with the Royal Albert Hall, most recently as Head of Production and Technical. Mr Jeffery’s experience at The Royal Albert Hall included developing the venue’s lighting and audio…
Continue Reading EICC’s new director comes from the Royal Albert Hall
Brock adds to criticism of Royal Mail and supports postal workers
Edinburgh North and Leith MP, Deidre Brock, has called on The Royal Mail to stop the threats of job cuts to postal workers and engage meaningfully with the Communications Worker Union to find an acceptable solution to prevent further postal strikes. In a joint letter from SNP MPs to the Chief Executive Officer of Royal…
Continue Reading Brock adds to criticism of Royal Mail and supports postal workers
Sewer upgrade to prevent future flooding in Craigleith – work now complete
Scottish Water has made a major investment in Craigleith upgrading a sewer which will help protect homes there from sewer flooding. The utility company has said that the work is now complete after works in the area which closed many roads for up to 10 months. The upgrade to wastewater infrastructure will increase the capacity…
Continue Reading Sewer upgrade to prevent future flooding in Craigleith – work now complete
Fisherman’s Friends starts new film season at Brunton
Fisherman’s Friends 2:One and All (12A) is on Wednesday 2 November at 7.30pm as The Brunton starts its new film season and in this firm you re-join the shanty-singing cast a year later. Lifelong friendships are put to the test and the men (pictured) battle to put a second album together. Starring James Purefoy, Sam Swainsbury and Dave Johns. Emilia Clarke…
Continue Reading Fisherman’s Friends starts new film season at Brunton
Employers must pay to send their night shift staff home
Edinburgh employers should cover the cost of safe transport home for staff working late night shifts, a councillor has said. A proposal for changes to the city’s licensing policies to ensure shift workers can get home safely without facing “financial penalties” will be the focus of a City Chambers debate on Thursday. Cllr Alys Mumford,…
Continue Reading Employers must pay to send their night shift staff home
Buy social this Christmas
Scots encouraged to ‘buy social’ when choosing Christmas gifts this year. A campaign encouraging Scots to buy social and ethical presents in the run-up to Christmas has been launched by Social Enterprise Scotland.The #BuySocialScotland initiative calls on individuals and organisations to use their purchasing power to make a difference by choosing goods and services from…