Eight NHS Lothian health and social care workers recognised as awards finalists

Five individuals and three teams from NHS Lothian have been named as finalists in The Scottish Health Awards 2022.

The awards celebrate NHS staff, support workers, volunteers and specialist teams who go above and beyond providing exceptional care and support to patients and their families. Every year Scotland’s healthcare staff help thousands of people in need and never more so than during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The professionals from NHS Lothian were selected from over 750 nominations.

Ishbel Campbell and Robert Stewart are both finalists in the Global Citizenship Award category, Ishbel for her decade-long dedication to improving the care and treatment of people in Uganda with fistula or childbirth injuries and Robert for founding the Scottish Malawi Mental Health Education Project, which has helped train more than 800 doctors in Malawi to treat and support mental health.

Doctor Award finalist Dr Sineaid Bradshaw is a GP at Wester Hailes Medical Practice and she partnered with third sector organisations to establish Westerhaven which offers a local support service to people who have cancer and other serious illnesses.

Vicky Blair, who works at St John’s Hospital in Livingston, has been shortlisted for the Midwife Award thanks to her passion for her work and commitment to putting patients at ease.

Young Achiever Award finalist Ewan Pow has combined his full-time studies for a medical sciences degree with A&E and vaccinations shifts, conducting his own study into patient-staff incivility and being the youngest person to be appointed to a health board in Scotland (Public Health Scotland).

The Psychological Medicine team at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh’s efforts to go above and beyond during the pandemic to support mental health and wellbeing of patients and staff alike have been recognised with a shortlisting in the Care for Mental Health category.

Penumbra Milestone ARBD’s work to support people with alcohol related brain damage, providing a residential rehabilitative service, has seen it named a finalist for the Integrated Care Award while the Cyrenians Hospital In-reach Team has been chosen for the Tackling Health Inequalities Award shortlist. The team works alongside hospital clinicians to help patients experiencing homelessness access housing, food, and ongoing support.

Patients, families, work colleagues and members of the public were invited to nominate dedicated health and social care workers for one of 16 categories.

David Dick, editor in chief of Daily Record and Sunday Mail, said: “The Scottish Health Awards finalists reflect the amazing diversity of talent and showcase the dedication and commitment of the people who work tirelessly on our behalf. The judging panel had a

challenging task with over 750 deserving nominations to review. Every one of our finalists should be very proud of the work they have delivered and the difference they have made to their patients, patients’ families and communities.”

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony at the O2 Academy, Edinburgh on 3 November.

