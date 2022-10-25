When the Pet Shop Boys take to the stage in Edinburgh on Hogmanay it will top a year of touring when the duo played at Glastonbury and on tour in North America. There they appeared in a joint headline showwith New Order.
Unique Assembly announced today that pop legends Pet Shop Boys will headline the Edinburgh Hogmanay ‘Concert in the Gardens’ on Saturday 31 December 2022.
The duo will welcome the arrival of 2023 with a greatest-hits show, performed to an audience gathered in Edinburgh from around the world. Scotland’s capital is to become the undisputed ‘Home of Hogmanay’ once more and Pet Shop Boys, acclaimed as the most successful pop duo in the world, return to this hugely prestigious show with their latest tour production, nine years after they played the sellout event in 2013.
Pet Shop Boys have toured extensively this year and their music has been embraced by new generations of music fans around the world. Their Glastonbury headline slot received rave reviews everywhere.
The duo recently returned home from North America where they played a packed co-headline tour with New Order. During the tour the pair played to capacity crowds in venues like Madison Square Garden in New York and two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in LA.
Performing beneath the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle amidst one of the world’s greatest New Year firework displays, Pet Shop Boys will once again help make Edinburgh the biggest New Year party on the planet.
Pet Shop Boys said today: “2022 has been an incredible year, when we have loved being able to perform again after the restrictions arising from the pandemic. We can’t think of a better way to round off this year than by celebrating the start of 2023 in Edinburgh.”
For almost 30 years Edinburgh has welcomed the world to celebrate New Year in spectacular style at the famous ‘Edinburgh’s Hogmanay’ festival. Edinburgh’s Hogmanay returns December 2022 after a three-year absence, as part of Edinburgh Winter Festivals, welcoming the world to celebrate at the Home of Hogmanay with a packed programme of events.
For this recovery year, the producers will focus on the world-famous celebrations on the 31st including the Midnight Moment, set against the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle. Once again Edinburgh will be entertaining party people from around the world and close to home with three days of free and ticketed events featuring incredible live music, spectacular fireworks, and brilliant city lighting, with the flagship Street Party and the showpiece Concert in the Gardens at its heart.
Concert in the Gardens with Pet Shop Boys and special guest DJs is on Saturday 31 December 2022 in West Princes Street Gardens, from 9pm to 12.55am.
Tickets go on general sale on Friday 28 October at 10.00am from www.edinburghshogmanay.com priced from £70 including booking fees.
Penny Dougherty and William Burdett-Coutts from event producers, Unique Assembly, said: ““As we celebrate the return of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, we are delighted to welcome back one of the greatest pop duos of all time and one of the festival’s most successful headliners – Pet Shop Boys. Who better to help us kick-start Scotland’s premier New Year festival, bringing Hogmanay back Home.”
Culture and Communities Convener Cllr Val Walker said: “Edinburgh is THE place to be to celebrate Hogmanay and we’re delighted to welcome back the iconic Pet Shop Boys to bring in the bells at our midnight moment. Performing their greatest hits, it will be a fantastic party to welcome 2023. This has been a huge touring year for the duo, so where better to end it than at the Home of Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh.”
