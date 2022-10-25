Scottish Conservative and Unionist MSP for Lothian, Miles Briggs, is backing plans by his colleague Maurice Golden MSP to introduce a specific law to tackle dog thefts.

Maurice Golden launched a consultation on his proposed Members’ Bill which would make stealing a dog a crime in its own right.

If successful, the new law would not only increase punishments for those in Lothian found guilty of the crime, but also act as a deterrent and improve safety for dogs and owners in Lothian.

The bill is backed by major animal welfare charities, who have estimated that dog thefts may have increased by up to 170 per cent during lockdown.

The consultation will now run for another 12 weeks until 16 January 2023 and Miles Briggs MSP is urging everyone to give their views ahead of it progressing through The Scottish Parliament.

Mr Briggs took part in Holyrood Dog of the Year 2022 which was won by Christine Grahame MSP with her borrowed dog Mabel

Mr Briggs said:“I’m delighted to be backing my colleague Maurice Golden’s plans for a Dog Theft Bill.

“The law currently does not view a dog as any different from a household commodity, which does not reflect the important of dogs in our families.

“Unfortunately, there has been an increase in dog thefts over the last few years, which will have been hugely traumatic for anyone in Lothian, who has suffered from this happening.

“This proposed legislation aims to ensure that a criminal who steals a dog receives a stronger punishment, to deter people from dog theft.

“With the consultation open on this bill, I would encourage everyone in Lothian, not just dog owners, to respond with their views.”

Maurice Golden took part in Holyrood Dog of the Year 2022 with his dog Luca – won by Christine Grahame MSP with her borrowed dog Mabel

