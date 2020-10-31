First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, has paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery, who has died in the Bahamas, aged 90.

SI Neg. 2001-3797.18a. Date: 4/6/2001.Actor Sir Sean Connery speaking at the National Press Club promoting independence for Scotland.Credit: Jim Wallace (Smithsonian Institution)

The First Minister said: “I was heartbroken to learn this morning of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons.

“Sean was born into a working class Edinburgh family and through talent and sheer hard work, became a film icon and one of the world’s most accomplished actors

“He will be remembered best as James Bond – for many, the classic 007 – but his roles were many and varied.

“Sean was a global legend but, first and foremost, he was a patriotic and proud Scot. His towering presence at the opening of the Scottish Parliament was a sign of his dedication to his country.

“He was a lifelong advocate of an independent Scotland and those of us who share that belief owe him a great debt of gratitude.

“It was a privilege to have known Sean. When I last spoke to him it was clear even then that his health was failing – but the voice, the spirit and the passion that we all loved so well were still there.

“I will miss him. Scotland will miss him. The world will miss him.

“My thoughts and condolences are with Micheline, his sons Jason and Stefan, his brother Neil and all the family.”

The news broke earlier today that Sir Sean had died.

