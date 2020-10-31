The latest figures for today detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours have just been announced today 31 October 2020.

The figures as at 31 October 2020 are as follows:

The number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland today – 1,101 new cases yesterday of which 121 were in Lothian.

There are 20,570 new tests which have reported results – 6.2% were positive

Number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 – 1,149

Number of people in Intensive Care Units in Scotland – 80

The number of deaths reported today of people who have tested positive within the last 28 days is 24

National Records of Scotland announced their weekly figures on Wednesday which state that the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to the end of last week is 4,482.

Like this: Like Loading...