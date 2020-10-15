In a briefing to MSPs conducted virtually, the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has issued the figures today 15 October 2020 of the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The First Minister says that Test and Protect is taking a lot of the strain, but this is a ‘critical moment’. All of the current guidance will remain in place for now, and there will be no relaxation of any of the rules. The 6 and 2 rule will continue to apply.

The figures as at 15 October 2020 are as follows:



Number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland today – 1,351 new cases which is 17.6 % of those tested

Total number of cases is now 44,036



Number of deaths reported today of people who have tested positive within the last 28 days – 13 which means a total of 2,585 deaths under that measurement.



Number of people in Intensive Care Units in Scotland – 51 which is an increase of 2 since yesterday



Number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 – 601 an increase of 31 from yesterday



Public Health Scotland confirmed that the number of new cases in Lothian is 161

