Hibs’ ‘starman’ Martin Boyle could play for Australia at Wembley next month as the Socceroos attempt to finalise an agreement for a friendly match at the stadium.

Official confirmation has been delayed due to concerns over travel, accommodation and possible quarantine restrictions but an in-principle agreement has been reached with the FA.

A spokesperson for the Football Federation Australia said: “At this point no arrangements have been finalised, however ongoing discussions are taking place with numerous associations and stakeholders with the ambition of locking in activity for both teams.

“In doing so, FFA continues to monitor and consider the unpredictable global COVID-19 landscape in parallel with these discussions and scenario planning.”

Should the friendly match proceed the Socceroos will almost certainly select a squad comprised solely of European-based players to avoid forcing Australian and Asian-based players to undergo lengthy periods of quarantine upon their return.

This will mean that former Hibs’ player Jamie MacLaren who currently plays for Melbourne City would not take part.

This would be Australia’s first game against England since 2016, when they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

Like this: Like Loading...