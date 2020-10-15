Turner-prize nominated artist Andrea Büttner today hosted a children’s parade to honour City of Edinburgh’s Street Cleaning Services.

She highlights that they have worked all summer long helping us rediscover the beauty of our city and green spaces during lockdown.

The parade was organised by Jupiter Artland, the sculpture park and children aged between 3 and 5 accompanied a parade of street sweeping vehicles through West Princes Street Gardens, all lending a hand by sweeping leaves along the paths.













Claire Feeley, Head of Exhibitions at Jupiter Artland, says “Artist Andrea Büttner took inspiration from her own 3-year-old son David, who simply loves street sweeping cars and wanted to share his joy with other children. Finding joy in the outdoors and the everyday is what we do at Jupiter. To accompany the parade, we are hosting an exhibition of Andrea and David’s drawings and free, drop-in learning activities at Jupiter Artland on the theme of recycling that the public can visit until end of October.”

Matt Searles, Senior Learning Coordinator at Jupiter, says “Learning at Jupiter takes place year-round, taking creative cues from artists to support young people of all ages build confidence, develop critical thinking and improve wellbeing. Children and teenagers have had a rough time this year, and creative play outdoors can help build back up resilience. The focus is not the destination but the doing, the act of making, creating and how the learning journey unfolds. We are delighted to have worked with Andrea to develop a programme of learning activities that centres children’s natural curiosity and discovery through play.”

Andrea Büttner’s exhibition Sweeping (for David) at Jupiter Artland continues until 25 October 2020 as well as the full collection of artworks across the 125 acre park. For safety, entry to Jupiter Artland to public is via pre-booked timeslots online here.

Images left to right: Sweeping, Andrea Buttner, with volunteer sweepers Zooey Broadbent (3) & Pheobe Kerr (3). Edinburgh City Council Waste Services, Peter Moore, Jacek Piechocki, Stuart Morton, Jack Taylor, Phil Bolton, Ross Warner, and Gianni Satta. Sweeping, Andrea Buttner, with volunteer sweepers Elliott Kerr (6), Zooey Broadbent (3) & Pheobe Kerr (3). All images Harvey Pearson courtesy of Jupiter Artland

