Smiling Sessions will begin season 2 with KT Tunstall



The Smiling Sessions are run by a non profit organisation who usually go into care homes or community centres for the elderly each week and host sing a longs for residents or members.

Throughout lockdown they had celebrities dropping in to participate virtually and now Smiling Sessions are back for a second season.

KT Tunstall will begin Season 2 with her performance of The Beatles’ Twist & Shout released on YouTube and the Smiling Sessions web app on Monday 7 September 2020. Brian McFadden is confirmed for the following week.

With many people still living in isolation, this is a free project which aims to lift spirits.



Watch KT Tunstall’s performance from Monday at these links: www.youtube.com/channel/UC3VDMJHZJUnxZ-VBEEHOpig

Link to app: www.smilingsessions.com

Link to donate: www.shapeshifter-productions.com/donateto/

