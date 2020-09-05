n the last couple of years Gracemount Primary School has invited many Fringe performers to come to the school while visiting Edinburgh.

Headteacher Greg Dimeck explained: “The school were aware that many children didn’t experience the Fringe or see performances at the venues in the centre of town. Teacher Jon Carstairs recruited artists from all over the world to give up their time. They had jugglers, musicians, storytellers, actors and even members of the official Tattoo.

“This year with no performers and visitors encouraged in to school the school were delighted to be approached by Dr Bunhead (Tom Pringle) the amazing scientist.”

Dr Bunhead organised shows for all the classes from p2 – P7 online and he has been doing experiments, teaching science and causing explosions all from his kitchen table and broadcast in to the classroom.

The children have been able to ask him questions and interact with the experiments.

Mr Dimeck said: “I am delighted at the school preparing the future scientists of tomorrow in their scaled down version of The Fringe at Gracemount 2020.”

Like this: Like Loading...