Today the latest exhibition at the Torrance Gallery on Dundas Street opens.

From 5th to 26th September the featured Artist will be Patricia Sadler

Patricia Sadler paints evocative landscapes and still life paintings which resonate at a deep level.

Drawing inspiration from the landscapes around her home in the Scottish Borders, as well as around Northumberland, Scotland’s west coast and the Hebridean isles, she paints in a free and fluid style using watercolour, acrylic, and mixed media, always searching for an emotional response to the land and sea, which leads the mind beyond what the eye perceives.

36 Dundas St, EH3 6JN, 0131 556 6366

www.torrancegallery.co.uk

Patricia Sadler

Like this: Like Loading...