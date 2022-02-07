A new name has appeared on Dundas Street as one of the galleries moves with the times.

Husband and wife team James and Flora Harvey are set to modernise the shop at the top of the street which forever and a day has been known as Anthony Woodd.

Mr Woodd will remain as a consultant in the business, and will assist the couple to curate art for the gallery, but the new Harvey & Woodd brand will have a state-of-the-art website and an exciting programme of exhibitions.

There are more than 500 artworks on offer from oils to watercolours, and prints to sculptures, with a starting price of £500, and the gallery will continue to offer a broad selection of Scottish paintings for which it is known.

James has more than 30 years experience in art and specialises in 19th Century British Art as well as contemporary art in the traditional style.

He said: “Our shared values on running a traditional gallery with a focus on regular exhibitions that welcome and encourage visitors to our physical space will be be supplemented by an improved online presence.”

