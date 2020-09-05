Vue Edinburgh Omni and Vue Edinburgh Ocean continue to bring a number of blockbuster films back to the big screen.

And this week in particular, many will be moved to see the return of T’Challa. In homage to Chadwick Boseman after his untimely death, Black Panther will be screening at Vue Edinburgh Omni, celebrating Boseman’s seminal work portraying the King of Wakanda, in what has become one of the most beloved and influential instalments of the Marvel universe saga.

Film buffs will be able to escape to the work of iconic filmmaker Edgar Wright, with the screening of films from his Cornetto Trilogy. Relive the cult-classic action comedy film, Hot Fuzz, that cast popular on-screen duo Simon Pegg and Nick Frost as two policemen investigating a series of mysterious deaths in an unwitting West Country village. Or, catch Pegg and Frost pushing aside their day jobs to tackle the zombie apocalypse in Shaun of the Dead, or become humanity’s last hope as their epic pub crawl inadvertently turns into a mission to save mankind, in The World’s End.

For thrill-seekers Dominic Torretto and his team put pedal to the metal in the return of fan favourite, Fast & Furious. Having grown to become one of cinema’s most successful franchises – and with the 9thinstalment due in 2021 – viewers can watch the formative first edition of the series of films that sees Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker become unlikely allies.

And an exciting array of cinematic classics are also back on the big screen, including the likes of Jurassic Park returning to the cinema to be enjoyed in all its glory. Viewers can watch one of popular culture’s most famous stories as Spielberg directs the tale of an entrepreneur’s attempt at opening a wildlife park containing dinosaurs, before a breakdown in the park’s security system leads to chaos.

Eduoardo Leal, Head of Screen Content at Vue Entertainment, said: “We’re thrilled to be continuing with the momentum of our reopening by bringing such a great mixture of big screen entertainment to our venues.

“With a selection of blockbusting films both old and new, there’s something available for all tastes, with all our screenings continuing to be shown in the best audio and picture quality available.

“We hope to continue seeing lots of people coming along to switch off and immerse themselves in these great stories.”

Tickets are available now at myvue.com.

For more information on the safety measures being implemented, customers can visit www.myvue.com/staysafe

Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER..Black Panther/T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman)..Ph: Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2018

