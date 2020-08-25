Police are holding an online recruitment event aimed at the Scotland’s increasingly diverse BME population

During the 90 minute online recruitment event, users will learn about the recruitment process, the training, the role of a police officer and the endless opportunities which are available to them once they embark on this exciting career path.

Police Scotland is acutely aware that the diversity of our communities is increasing all the time.

The force recognises the importance of our communities being able to relate to police officers and are therefore actively reaching out to our BME communities and encouraging members to consider a career in policing in Scotland.

The date of the event is:

Thursday 24th September 2020

6.30pm – 8pm

In order to participate in the event, Microsoft Teams will be required.

For more information and to reserve a space please email:-

recruitmentpositiveactionteam@scotland.pnn.police.uk

providing your name, contact number and what event you would like to attend.

Please also send a request to join Police Scotland’s closed Facebook page at:

‘Police Scotland Positive Action

