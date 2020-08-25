Malcolm McPherson returns to Hibs’ board at invitation of Ron Gordon

Former Hibs’ chairman Malcolm McPherson has returned to the board as a non-executive director at the invitation of chairman Ronald J. Gordon with the unanimous support of the other directors.

A leading corporate lawyer with Addleshaw Goddard, he is a highly respected figure in the Edinburgh and Scottish business community and previously served on the board from 1998–2002, and as chairman from 1999-2002.

Hibernian FC Easter Road

McPherson has vast experience as a non-executive director and has served as chairman of many businesses and organisations with a particular focus on fundraising and corporate affairs advice. He is a past vice chairman of the Scottish Solicitors’ Discipline Tribunal and is currently a Judicial Panel Chairman for the Scottish Football Association. He is also a principal fundraiser for the Edinburgh-based Headway charity group.

Ron Gordon said: “I am very pleased that Malcolm has accepted our invitation to join the board. He brings terrific legal and business experience and has a real passion for the club. I know he will be a great contributor to the board as we take forward our vision for the club.”

McPherson added: “I am delighted and proud to have been invited to join the board as we enter this new and exciting time in the club’s development. I’ve met with Ron many times, and have been very impressed with his ambitions for our club and the energy and passion that he brings. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the board.”

