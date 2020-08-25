Police officers from Edinburgh City Centre yesterday began an operation within the Old Town area of the city targeting anti-social behaviour, drug misuse, street drinking and violent behaviour.

This operation will be run in partnership with the The University of Edinburgh, Streetwork, Hillcrest FB, The Salvation Army United Kingdom with the Republic of Ireland and The City of Edinburgh Council.

Police Scotland

Inspector Trish Robertson, Community Inspector for Edinburgh City Centre said “Extra officers will be on patrol in the Old Town to provide reassurance to local residents, businesses and visitors to the area alike and to make it clear that anti-social behaviour is unacceptable.

“It has been great to see so many of our local partners getting involved in this operation and we are grateful for their support. Together we hope to prevent disorder, provide support and reassurance to the local community and to ensure this iconic part of our city remains a pleasant and safe area for all who use it.”

