Hibernian Women secured a vital 3-1 away win over city rivals Hearts at Oriam yesterday.

A superb performance earned Hibs Women all three points in Riccarton, keeping the girls top of the ScottishPower Women’s Premier League table with three matches remaining.

Kathleen McGovern struck twice in the first half against her former club before Lauren Wade pegged a goal back soon after halftime, but Eilidh Adams made sure of victory with a venomous strike to give Hibs the advantage in the SWPL title race.

Head coach Grant Scott has described forward duo of Adams and McGovern as “unbelievable.”

“I’m delighted with the victory first and foremost,” Scott told HibsTV. “I thought the performance was outstanding from the players.

“Every player done their jobs properly. We’ve had to fight, we’ve had to battle here. It’s a tough opponent. Hearts are a good side.

“They’ve had the measure of us this season and I think especially coming to this ground, it’s not been a happy place for us. Lots of teams come here and drop points. So yes, it’s a good victory today.

“Utimately the players are carrying a lot of motivation just now,” he added. “There’s a lot to play for. Points are vitally important right now and I think you saw that in our performance. We were very professional today.

“It’s unbelievable. I think when you see both of their form over the year, they’ve competed with each other. They’ve supported each other or spurred each other on.

“But you’ve got two players that are very high in confidence just now and as long as the players behind them give them the platform to go and produce the goods, they’ve been continuously doing it.

“Credit to both players. I thought the whole team today was worthy of a lot of praise.”

One additional player singled out for commendation was versatile full-back Caley Gibb, who made her first Hibernian start since rejoining the Club on loan in February.

The 21-year-old was named Player of the Match for her excellent showing at the back, with her boundless energy and grit helping the team to a memorable Derby Day victory.

“I thought Caley was excellent today,” Scott said of his most recent signing. “I thought she gave absolutely everything for the team.

“When she had to step in on Wednesday night, she showed what she could do. There was absolutely no hesitation in starting her today.

“She understood her role perfectly well and performed to a very high level.”

Like this: Like Loading...