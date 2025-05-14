The return of the Scottish Open to East Lothian for a seventh year in a row cements the county’s reputation as a leading destination for sport and leisure, its Provost has said.

Speaking as East Lothian councillors agreed to a temporary ban on public access to the course during the summer event, Councillor John McMillan said the continued partnership with organisers was a boost the economy and the county’s reputation.

And he said the eyes of the world would be on the Renaissance Club, Dirleton, as global golfing stars arrived for the annual competition.

Councillor McMillan said: “It is a great example of East Lothian being one of the leading, if not the leading, tourist destination for sport and leisure.”

Organisers of the event applied to the council for an exemption order to suspend public access rights on the golf course between Tuesday, July 8 until Sunday, July 13, to cover the length of the tournament.

A report to the council’s Labour administration cabinet meeting this week, said the order would enable to championship to be held safely.

It said the order would be “in the interests of the safety and security of players and the safety of the public during the championship; and permit an entrance fee to be levied on spectators.”

The order was unanimously supported by councillors at the meeting.

The Scottish Open action begins on Wednesday, July 9 with a Pro-Am event with general admission costs starting at £28. The main contest gets underway the next day when daily tickets start at £45 with a five day pass for the event £155.

By Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter

