Following the collapse of The Scottish Institute into liquidation it appears that the future of some students may be assured.



The Institute which taught music and drama was connected to Bath Spa University and that institution has now stepped in to help.



A Bath Spa University spokesperson said: “We are grateful for all the support and patience from our applicants, students and their families as we have worked through what is a very complex and challenging situation.

“We are pleased to confirm that all final year students studying for a Bath Spa University degree will be able to complete their studies and graduate as planned, subject to their assessments. This is great news for all those students who have worked so hard on their final performances and dissertations.

“For applicants and those students in their first and second years, we are in the final stages of being able to present a range of options on how they may be able to complete their studies. We are in regular communication with both our applicants and students, and we are planning a series of meetings over the next week where our team will be on hand to offer advice and guidance to help them determine the best option available to them.

“Aside from resolving the practical and logistical challenges, our focus has been on the welfare and wellbeing of our applicants and students who were studying at The Scottish Institute for a Bath Spa University degree. All students have been offered support from our Student Wellbeing Team (SWS), and access to the University’s 24/7 student helpline. The University is also offering TSI students access to support from our Academic Skills Service and Student Hub and Careers and Employability team.

“We know that this situation is challenging for us all, and we are doing everything we can to make decisions and move quickly to ensure minimum disruption to our students.”

