Edinburgh Northern rugby club have finalised preparations for an inaugural 10-a-side international tournament at Inverleith Park on Saturday, 31 May.

The furthest travelled will be the Blues Brothers from Hungary and although listed are Cairo Old Crocks they are, in fact, described as a “melange” of Edinburghclubs.

Lining up alongside the hosts will be Puffin Gannets (North Berwick), Mackie Mammoths and Dalkeith Auldtras.

Teams will be piped on to the field by Rory and Thomas Logg, sons of the late Northern playing stalwart and in the evening the scene will switch to Edinburgh Accies nearby clubhouse for a dinner.

Leith Rugby Club will visit Germany just prior to the start of the new season having been invited to participate in the 125th anniversary of the Victoria Linden club in Hanover. The visit takes place from Friday 22nd – to Sunday 24th August with the East Regional Leagues due to get underway a week later.

