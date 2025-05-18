Liam Fox (pictured) remains undefeated in interim charge of Hearts since the dismissal of head coach, Neil Critchley, winning his last four games, but the former Hearts player, youth coach and first team coach, will leave the club.

Andrew McKinlay, Hearts’ chief executive, confirmed the move on the club’s official website.

He said: “I’d like to firstly thank Liam for everything he’s done for Hearts, not just during his period with the first team this season, but, also for the sterling work he did with the B Team last year.

“We asked Liam for his help with the first team and it has been plain for all to see that he did not let us down.

“Such is the way of football, change can often be on the horizon and, as we are about to embark on a new direction with regards a new head coach, we have come to the decision to start completely afresh, which means that Liam will be moving on.”

McKinlay concluded by confirming that the club hope to provide an update on the new head coach soon.

Like this: Like Loading...