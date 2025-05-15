Hibs midfield Junior Hoilett said that celebrating in front of the fans after securing third place with a hard-fought point against St Mirren was an ‘amazing feeling’.

Speaking to Hibs TV after the match, Hoilett reflected on the team’s achievement in what has been a whirlwind season.

“It’s an amazing feeling, this is what we have worked hard for on the training pitch. Everyone behind the scenes, at the training ground, the coaching staff and the fans as well – it is an incredible achievement for everyone.

“It is a massive turnaround, it shows what we have believed in as players and staff has all been worthwhile. To turn it around so quickly was massive and to secure it with one game to spare is a great achievement.”

Hoilett provided both assists to Hibs’ goals this evening in what was a frantic game from start to finish.

“We started off amazing, and we could’ve been three or four up and put the icing on the cake – but we did it the hard way in the end. Today’s result shows us how far we’ve come this season, we fought hard together and stuck it out to get the result in the end.

“I have been really enjoying my football this season. We have a great group here, everyone is fighting for each other and we’re moving in the right direction.”

He reserved special praise for the 1,600 travelling supporters, who backed the team all evening and shared a special moment with the players at full-time.

“The fans were amazing again tonight, they got us over the line.

“That’s who we do it for our, to put smiles on people’s faces including ourselves. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Like this: Like Loading...