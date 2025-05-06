Exactly three months from now – Wednesday 6 August 2025 – Hibernian Football Club will turn 150 years and to mark the momentous occasion, the club will be hosting two special events on the day.
At St Mary’s Street Hall in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh where the club was founded there will be a special free drop-in exhibition for supporters.
The building, now operating as the Edinburgh Training and Conference Venue, will be open for Hibs supporters for a special exhibition showcasing our history, with a variety of memorabilia (new and old) on show.
Supported by the Hibernian Historical Trust, the exhibition will feature a unique collection of items from our rich and storied past — from treasured memorabilia to never-before-seen artefacts celebrating the Club’s origins, triumphs, and the people who’ve shaped our journey.
The exhibition is free to visit – all you need to do is book your place.
- 10am, 23 May – Available to 2025/26 Season Ticket Holders
- 10am, 27 May – Open to all supporters
Please note, only one 30-minute slot per client reference number.
Later that evening on Wednesday 6 August, we will be hosting a special celebration dinner at Easter Road Stadium.
The event will take place in the Famous Five Suite at Easter Road and includes a three-course meal before hearing from a selection of very special guests as we look back on our iconic 150-year history. Tickets for the night are on sale now!
