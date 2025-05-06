At St Mary’s Street Hall in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh where the club was founded there will be a special free drop-in exhibition for supporters.

The building, now operating as the Edinburgh Training and Conference Venue, will be open for Hibs supporters for a special exhibition showcasing our history, with a variety of memorabilia (new and old) on show.

Supported by the Hibernian Historical Trust, the exhibition will feature a unique collection of items from our rich and storied past — from treasured memorabilia to never-before-seen artefacts celebrating the Club’s origins, triumphs, and the people who’ve shaped our journey.

The exhibition is free to visit – all you need to do is book your place.

10am, 23 May – Available to 2025/26 Season Ticket Holders

10am, 27 May – Open to all supporters

Please note, only one 30-minute slot per client reference number.

Later that evening on Wednesday 6 August, we will be hosting a special celebration dinner at Easter Road Stadium.

The event will take place in the Famous Five Suite at Easter Road and includes a three-course meal before hearing from a selection of very special guests as we look back on our iconic 150-year history. Tickets for the night are on sale now!

